Kendall Jenner to pay $90K in Fyre Fest settlement

Kendall Jenner has reached a settlement in a lawsuit related to her promoting the Fyre Festival in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has agreed to pay $90,000 but the judge hasn’t yet decided to accept the settlement, according to Entertainment Tonight (ET).

The 24-year-old model was sued in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York in August 2019 by Gregory Messer, who is seeking the recovery of money paid to celebrities, vendors, talent agencies and others involved in the marketing and the ultimate failure of Fyre Festival.

Other celebrities who were hit with lawsuits include Migos, Blink-182, Emily Ratajkowski and more.

The suit claims that Jenner was paid $275,000 to post about the festival and convince her followers that it “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with ‘first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.'”

The suit also alleged that Jenner (intentionally led) certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” Kanye West would be performing at the Fyre Festival.

“So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay,” Jenner tweeted ahead of the event.

The suit claims that Jenner “did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival.”

Billy McFarland was behind the Fyre Festival, which was billed as an ultra-luxurious music festival set against a tropical Bahamian backdrop but descended into abject chaos.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year jail sentence for wire fraud. Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald called him a “serial fraudster.”

He admitted to defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 music festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the festival scam.

Buchwald said McFarland deserved a long prison term because he disrespected the criminal justice system by lying to law enforcement agents when they learned about the ticket-selling business.

Speaking in a courtroom packed with friends, family and at least one victim, McFarland apologized as family members cried behind him.

He said he hit rock bottom and plans to become a better person.