Health

Saskatchewan health card renewal stickers going out in the mail, government says

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 8:42 pm
The provincial government says renewal packages for Saskatchewan health cards will be sent from late May to the end of June.
Saskatchewan health card renewal packages are going out via mail, according to the provincial government.

The cards expire at the end of this calendar year for people who currently have coverage under the provincial health insurance plan.

Over 685,000 households in the province are expected to receive renewal stickers from late May to the end of June, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The stickers will validate health cards for a three-year period to Dec. 31, 2023.

People who have moved in the last three years and have not updated information with eHealth Saskatchewan are being reminded by the government.

If a renewal package hasn’t been received by the end of July, people are asked to contact eHealth Saskatchewan.

