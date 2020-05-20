Terry Fox 40th anniversary Adidas sneakers sell out quickly, more commemorative items on the way

Send this page to someone via email

A new line of shoes and T-shirts to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox‘s Marathon of Hope sold out quickly on Wednesday morning.

Adidas released replicas of its vintage Orion running shoe that Fox wore during his attempt to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research in 1980.

Prior to embarking on the trek, Fox had written to the sportswear maker to ask for support, and the company sent him more than 20 pairs of royal blue Orions.

The 40th anniversary edition of the shoe comes with a copy of Fox’s letter to Adidas, shoelaces emblazoned with quotes from Fox, and a 40th anniversary logo.

The company also released a limited edition Terry Fox T-shirt.

All items sold out within an hour of going on sale on the Adidas website.

Net proceeds go to The Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

According to the foundation, Adidas is set to release more anniversary items later this year.

The company also released a version of the shoe to commemorate the marathon’s 25th anniversary in 2005.

Fox, who grew up in Port Coquitlam, B.C., died in 1981 after beginning his run in St. John’s, NL, but being forced to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., when his cancer worsened.

They sold out quickly but more will come. This was just the first step in the @adidas nine piece collection. Stay tuned! https://t.co/FnjWUDvYr8 — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) May 20, 2020

We are humbled by Canadians love for Terry. Today's items from the collection sold out fast. If you missed out, keep the faith! @adidas will be releasing more items this year.

Good news: register today for the 2020 Virtual Terry Fox Run. One Day. Your Way. https://t.co/63Uj3fdyTI pic.twitter.com/YPyccYvMHT — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) May 20, 2020