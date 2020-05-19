February bomb threat against Unifor Local 594 not credible: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor Local 594 is wondering why it wasn’t informed of a bomb threat against its picket lines earlier this year.

“People tell us where to go, people tell us that they’re going to run us over, but this was another level,” said Local 594 president Kevin Bittman.

“Having the threat of an actual bomb placed at our picket lines scares people to death.”

The threat came in the form of a letter sent to Regina City Hall and the provincial government on Feb. 18.

It was then forwarded to Regina Police Service (RPS) and the RCMP for further investigation.

The letter outlined farmers’ concerns with fuel shortages and out-of-province workers involved in the Co-op Refinery labour dispute.

It also included a bomb threat, stating if police don’t remove the illegal barricades, farmers will do it for them.

“We farmers have always had issues with beaver dams on our land and we know how to get rid of them with some special products that usually blow the dam in all directions,” the letter said.

According to the letter, “special mixes” were placed at some of the Co-op Refinery gates that threatened to set off explosions.

“Pallets and gates may start flying. Only a cell phone call away from ignition time,” the letter said.

In a release, Regina police said “the threat was taken seriously,” which led to an “immediate and thorough investigation” with the help from the Forensic Identification Unit and Canada Post.

On Feb. 12, a court ruled the blockades be dismantled. The barricades were taken down before the letter was received.

According to police chief Evan Bray, officers had been on scene at the refinery for weeks leading up to the threat.

“Because we were confident, having been on scene for so many days prior to receiving the letter, we didn’t feel there was any credibility to this threat,” Bray said.

“Communication didn’t happen but, again in hindsight, if we could do it again I think we would have communication [between Unifor and the Co-op Refinery].”

Bray said they still don’t know who sent the letter.

Unifor Local 594 filed a Freedom of Information request with RPS earlier this year, according to Bittman.

He said the union just got the 3000-page document back last week, which contained the letter.

“We had all our families on the line, we had lots of people in and around [the gates] and to not even know that there was a threat made is really disturbing,” Bittman said.

Unifor sent a letter to Bray on Tuesday, according to Bittman.

“You wonder how many people knew about this, how high it goes up. If the RCMP knew about it, RPS knew about it, the mayor knew about it, who else knew about it and why were we not notified about it?” Bittman said.

Bittman said a previously scheduled meeting with RPS is set for Friday. He hopes to get more clarity then.

