Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Manitoba government proposes five unpaid days off for civil servants

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 2:42 pm
The Manitoba government wants more than 6,200 government workers to take five unpaid days off before next April.
The Manitoba government wants more than 6,200 government workers to take five unpaid days off before next April. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Manitoba government wants more than 6,200 government workers to take five unpaid days off before next April to help control costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memo sent to workers says the idea is a “potential pathway” to the government’s goal to save $9.5 million, or 0.8 per cent, in core government workforce costs.

RELATED: Manitoba unions wary of provincial work-reduction proposal

The memo says the unpaid time off would be an alternative to temporary layoffs.

Details – such as which workers would be affected – would be ironed out with managers and union bargaining units.

The Progressive Conservative government has said it is looking for temporary cost reductions across the public sector, including at Crown corporations and universities.

Story continues below advertisement

It has said the pandemic could lead to a $5-billion budget this year because of higher health-care costs and reduced tax revenues due to a recession.

Manitoba government looks to limit work week for some public sector employees
Manitoba government looks to limit work week for some public sector employees
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba GovernmentworkforcePublic SectorGovernment WorkersUnpaid Days Offunpaid days
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.