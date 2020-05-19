Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in Transcona crash that killed 2

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 1:02 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 1:04 pm
Winnipeg police at the crash scene at Nairn Avenue and Panet Road.
Winnipeg police at the crash scene at Nairn Avenue and Panet Road. Global News

Charges have been laid in connection with a crash in Transcona that killed two people last week.

Police say a man and woman were left with significant injuries following the crash at the corner of Panet Road and Regent Avenue West around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Witnesses describe body flying through air, another being run over in crash that killed two

Both victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Winnipeg police say the man and woman were crossing the street south on Panet Road when they were hit by a car heading west on Regent Avenue, which becomes Nairn Avenue at Panet Road.

Police have not identified the victims.

Winnipeg police at the scene of the crash.
Winnipeg police at the scene of the crash. Global News

Witnesses to the crash called it a traumatic experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“Three people were walking across. One lady ran, and she hit the middle boulevard. She made it there, and she told me it was her brother and her brother’s girlfriend walking behind her — they were just walking slow,” said Astra Derksen, whose car was stopped at a red light when the crash occurred.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man killed in head-on collision with semi

“Just all of a sudden, a car comes out of nowhere. They had the green light, and it just went (crashing sound). I don’t think he was speeding.”

Derksen told Global News the third pedestrian survived unscathed.

Police said Monday that the driver, who remained at the scene to meet with officers, has now been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg senior charged in fatal West End crosswalk crash

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of driving carelessly causing death and two counts of speeding causing death.

The man has been released on a promise to appear in court.

‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceTranscona CrashWinnipeg man chargedCharges laid in transcona crashMan and woman killedPanet Road and Regent Avenue WestTranscona Fatal Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.