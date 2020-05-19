Winnipeg man charged in Transcona crash that killed 2

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with a crash in Transcona that killed two people last week.

Police say a man and woman were left with significant injuries following the crash at the corner of Panet Road and Regent Avenue West around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Both victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Winnipeg police say the man and woman were crossing the street south on Panet Road when they were hit by a car heading west on Regent Avenue, which becomes Nairn Avenue at Panet Road.

Police have not identified the victims.

Witnesses to the crash called it a traumatic experience.

“Three people were walking across. One lady ran, and she hit the middle boulevard. She made it there, and she told me it was her brother and her brother’s girlfriend walking behind her — they were just walking slow,” said Astra Derksen, whose car was stopped at a red light when the crash occurred.

“Just all of a sudden, a car comes out of nowhere. They had the green light, and it just went (crashing sound). I don’t think he was speeding.”

Derksen told Global News the third pedestrian survived unscathed.

Members of the Traffic Division continued with the investigation. A male, 34, has been arrested and faces charges of 'Drive Carelessly – Cause Death' (x2) and 'Speeding – Cause Death' (x2). Media release: https://t.co/VCg2jUYURe — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 19, 2020

Police said Monday that the driver, who remained at the scene to meet with officers, has now been charged.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of driving carelessly causing death and two counts of speeding causing death.

The man has been released on a promise to appear in court.

