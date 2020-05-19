Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Belleville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are working to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 401 in Belleville, Ont., early Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around 1:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the exit to Highway 37.

OPP technical traffic investigators, along with the OPP forensic identification unit, have been called in to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. Police say the office of the regional coroner is also looking into the case.

OPP are looking to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area at the time and witnessed anything or have dashcam video of the incident. Please call the Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

