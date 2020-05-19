Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Belleville: OPP

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 7:42 am
OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed on Highway 401 on Monday.
OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed on Highway 401 on Monday. The Canadian Press

Police say they are working to identify a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 401 in Belleville, Ont., early Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around 1:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the exit to Highway 37.

READ MORE: More drivers stopped for stunt driving on Victoria Day long weekend amid recent uptick — OPP

OPP technical traffic investigators, along with the OPP forensic identification unit, have been called in to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. Police say the office of the regional coroner is also looking into the case.

OPP are looking to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area at the time and witnessed anything or have dashcam video of the incident. Please call the Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Belleville401Hwy 401pedestrian killedHighway 401 crashHighway 401 traffichighway 401 bellevillepedestrian killed 401pedestrian struck 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.