Canada

Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire at North York home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 7:42 am
Toronto fire crews responded to a North York blaze Tuesday morning.
Toronto fire crews responded to a North York blaze Tuesday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say an elderly woman was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a residence in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Renshaw Street, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, at around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Services said when firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out of the basement windows of a house.

READ MORE: Police investigating after person found dead following Scarborough apartment fire

Fire officials also said the person who lives in the basement was on the yard when firefighters arrived, and no one needed to be rescued from inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The cost of damage to the home is also unknown.

Police said road closures are in effect in the immediate area.

