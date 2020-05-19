Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire at North York home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an elderly woman was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a residence in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Renshaw Street, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, at around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Services said when firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out of the basement windows of a house.

Fire officials also said the person who lives in the basement was on the yard when firefighters arrived, and no one needed to be rescued from inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The cost of damage to the home is also unknown.

Police said road closures are in effect in the immediate area.

