Man in custody after he stole Calgary Transit bus, hit multiple vehicles: police

A man in his late 30s is in custody after police said he stole a Calgary Transit bus and went on a 15-minute driving rampage on Monday.

Police said the bus was stolen near North Hill Centre before 6 p.m.

It sped down Memorial Drive in a lane designated for pedestrians, officers said, adding that at least three vehicles were hit.

Police said they never tried to stop the bus, instead using GPS and a helicopter to track it.

The pursuit ended near the Calgary Curling Club, police said.

Officers said ​the suspect got out and dumped the vehicle “into the waiting arms of police.”

Police said the man will be charged in relation to the vehicle theft, the hit and runs as well as dangerous driving.

A Calgary Transit bus was stolen on Monday, May 18, 2020, according to police. Global News

There were no reported injuries and no passengers were on the bus at the time.