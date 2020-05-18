Carbon dioxide capture unit to move from Edmonton to Calgary on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A massive carbon dioxide capture unit will be making its way down the QEII from Edmonton to Calgary on Tuesday.

InnoTech Alberta is taking the unit to the Shepard Energy Centre on the outskirts of Calgary.

It’s a huge undertaking that will require road closures in Edmonton — including Whitemud Drive as the unit travels east in the westbound lanes — and an escort by police and utility workers, according to a press release from Alberta Innovates issued on May 15.

The entire shipment weighs about 190,627 pounds or 86.5 tonnes and is 20.7 metres long, Alberta Innovates said.

The unit was designed in Switzerland and built in Edmonton by ALCO Gas & Oil Equipment Ltd., according to the company.

“It will provide concentrated CO2 gas from the Shepard Energy Centre to five teams competing for a US$7.5 million grand prize in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE,” Alberta Innovates said.

“There, teams are demonstrating the best way to capture and convert CO2 into usable products, like concrete, alcohol, plastics, soap and a host of other applications.”

Steve McMahon, COO of InnoTech Alberta, said the company is working hard to innovate for the province.

“The magnitude of this move is enormous and it is critical to the work at the [Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre],” he said.

“It will benefit the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competitors as well as increase the value and viability of the ACCTC for many years to come.”