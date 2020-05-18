Penticton Peachfest remembers Capt. Jenn Casey as passionate storyteller

Send this page to someone via email

Capt. Jennifer Casey is being remembered as a passionate storyteller with the Canadian Air Force who was “always smiling” by the chair of the air show committee for Penticton’s Peachfest.

The annual festival, which attracts thousands of tourists to the peach city every August, invites the RCAF Snowbirds to perform at the event on a bi-annual basis.

John Singleton says Casey, who was tragically killed in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds crash in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, last attended Peachfest in 2019.

Capt. Jennifer Casey, public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was killed in a plane crash in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Courtesy: Royal Canadian Air Force

The 35-year-old former journalist was a public affairs officer for the Snowbirds and liaised with the local media in 2019. She also participated in the beach-bin race with the Snowbirds team.

“It hits really close to home,” Singleton said.

“We have an intense relationship with them, it’s very fast paced and when they are here on the ground it’s two or three days of total immersion and interaction.”

Singleton said the air demonstration team is offered a “ day off” to enjoy the Okanagan city and he was able to interact with Casey and other RCAF team members.

“We do get to know the members of the entire squadron at a different level,” he said.

“She was a pretty happy lady, quite bubbly, always smiling, firm, fair, and passionate for the Snowbirds.”

Singleton said Casey took great pride in telling the story of the Snowbirds and loved interacting with the public.

Penticton Peach Festival cancelled its 2020 event due to the provincial health officer’s COVID-19 related announcement that there will be no festivals, concerts or majors events this summer.

Casey died Sunday when the Tutor jet she was flying in crashed shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.

The Snowbirds – famous for their nine-plane formation – had been on a cross-Canada tour called Operation Inspiration to boost morale amid the COVID-19 pandemic and salute those working on the front lines.

