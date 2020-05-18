Alberta confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Monday that 39 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,036.

One more person died since Sunday’s update.

Alberta Health said 5,519 people have recovered from the virus.

Cases

The province said, as of Monday, there have been 641 cases from an unknown exposure.

READ MORE: Alberta allows outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people with physical distancing

“Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low, with 65 people currently in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care,” it said in a news release.

Case breakdown:

836 active cases and 3,675 recovered cases in Calgary zone

109 active cases and 1,093 recovered cases in South zone

58 active cases and 448 recovered cases in Edmonton zone

18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in North zone

10 active cases and 88 recovered cases in Central zone

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

Deaths

The province’s latest death was a woman in her 70s at Intercare Brentwood in Calgary, Alberta Health said.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 128, according to the province:

92 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

12 in Edmonton zone

eight in South zone

one in Central zone

There are 93 active cases and 596 recovered cases at continuing care facilities in the province; 94 residents have died, Alberta Health said.