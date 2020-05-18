5 songs you must hear this week: 18 May 2020

As long as you have an internet connection, the music keeps flowing. Sure, some big artists have postponed their releases until later in the year, but that just opens things up for everyone else.

1. Reuben and the Dark, We Will Get There

Single (Arts & Crafts)

Recommended If You Like: Hope

It seems every week brings a new song that tries to buck up our spirits in the age of COVID-19. The latest song to emerge from quarantine is from Reuben and the Dark, which was no doubt inspired by some of the conversations he has with fans on Facebook. This is the first in a series of singles Reuben plans to release over the next few months, all sourced from the sessions of the un | love album. If you’re feeling squirrelly and hopeless, you might want to give this a spin.

2. Falling in Reverse, Popular Monster

Single (Epitaph)

RIYL: Linkin Park, Three Days Grace, a touch of Eminem (if he were into screamo)

If you would rather rage against what the virus hath wrought, you might want to check out a new single from a Las Vegas band that’s not called “The Killers.” Falling in Reverse has come up with something reminiscent of Mike Shinoda’s rapping in Linkin Park that segues into some genuinely angsty hard rock stuff.

Story continues below advertisement

3. All Time Low, Monsters feat. blackbear

Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen/EMG)

RIYL: Monsters

Still on the topic of monsters and other scary threats, All Time Low has this track about the kind of toxic people you want to dump but just can’t seem to let go. There was supposed to be a full video but the shoot got killed off by the coronavirus situation. Blackbear, the featured performer, is one of the band’s favourite rappers and producers. He’s worked with everyone from Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda to Justin Bieber.

4. Oliver Tree, Let Me Down

Single (Atlantic)

RIYL: Giant headphones (Watch the video and you’ll see what I mean.)

Oliver Tree Nickell (aka Tree, Turbo, and, for some reason, Kryph) is a musician/producer/filmmaker from California who has been enigmatically described as “an artist who’s part meme, part something less definable.” He did have a second album entitled Ugly is Beautiful before COVID-19 hit, prompting him to delay the record, although he promises to release it “within 5-10 years.” We think he’s joking.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Larkins, Are We Having Fun Yet?

Single (Good Soldier)

RIYL: Whatever’s in the water in Manchester

Here’s a four-piece from Manchester (named after a post-war poet from Manchester) that swims in the same pond as Foals, The 1975, and maybe Snow Patrol. The song builds to a singalong chorus that will no doubt work well in concert. I don’t even mind the overly Auto-Tuned vocals—and that’s saying something.