Comedic actor Fred Willard dead at 86: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Comedic actor Fred Willard has died, according to multiple reports by U.S. media outlets.

Willard was 86.

A representative confirmed the actor’s passing to Rolling Stone and People magazine.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Willard’s daughter Hope Mulbarger told People.

“We loved him so very much!”

Willard’s was attributed to natural causes.

His career dates back to the late 1960s but in recent years he was best known for his recurring role on ABC’s Modern Family. He played Frank Dunphy, the father of Phil Dunphy.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Rock ‘n roll icon Little Richard dies at 87 Rock ‘n roll icon Little Richard dies at 87

“Rest in peace sweet Fred Willard,” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote in a tweet. “You will always be a true original and I am so honoured that our lives intersected.”

Willard was also known for his part in the 2000 dog show mockumentary Best in Show, along with This is Spinal Tap and Anchorman.

Steve Carell, who also starred in Anchorman, said Willard was the funniest person he’d ever worked with.

“He was a sweet, wonderful man,” he tweeted. Tweet This

Willard was active on his Twitter account as recently as Monday.

He paid tribute to fellow comedic actor Jerry Stiller, who died at 92.

“He was a good friend and a very funny man,” Willard wrote. “I met him in the ’60s when we played in the same clubs in The Village as he and Anne Meara. Unfortunately for us, they were much funnier! We couldn’t be jealous, so we became good friends instead.”

Rest In Peace sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives intersected. No one will ever come close to replacing your genius. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) May 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020