Muskoka’s total fire ban lifted in time for May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The total fire ban for Muskoka has been lifted just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the region’s fire chiefs confirmed Friday.

The announcement comes the same day Ontario said it will lift its fire region’s restricted fire zone designation, beginning 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The designation was put in place last month to ensure that Ontario’s emergency response units could focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Although we want people to enjoy themselves, lifting the restricted fire zone designation does not mean we can let our guard down when it comes to preventing human-caused forest fires,” John Yakabuski, Ontario’s Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a statement Friday.

Muskoka’s fire danger rating has been set to moderate, which means that no daytime burning is allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire chiefs in the region say small fires are permitted in most rural areas in Muskoka but that people must have adequate tools and water to extinguish a blaze if needed.

The Muskoka fire chiefs also say people must be by their fire at all times.

— With files from Global News’ Greg Davis

1:40 Coronavirus: Muskoka residents lash out on cottagers escaping the ‘city’ Coronavirus: Muskoka residents lash out on cottagers escaping the ‘city’