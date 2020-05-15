Menu

Crime

2 Port Hope residents charged with drug, weapons offences following traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 10:53 am
Police say officers seized drugs and weapons from two individuals in Port Hope, Ont.
Police say officers seized drugs and weapons from two individuals in Port Hope, Ont. Port Hope Police Service

Two Port Hope residents are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Port Hope, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police say officers located two individuals in a vehicle who were under a non-communication order.

As a result, officers conducted a traffic stop on Ridout Street, where they were arrested.

READ MORE: 2 charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough residence

Police allege the two people were in possession of $3,000 worth of illicit drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, purple and blue fentanyl and a hydromorphone capsule.

Police say officers also seized drug paraphernalia, cash and a stun gun baton designed to look like a flashlight.

READ MORE: 2 charged after cocaine, cash seized from residence in Cobourg — police

Wallace Munroe, 28, of Port Hope, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Tammy Marlow, 31, of Port Hope, is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid
Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid
