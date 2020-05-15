Menu

Crime

Oshawa, Ont., man locks himself in women’s washroom, assaults officer in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 10:13 am
An Oshawa man is accused of assaulting a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer.
An Oshawa man is accused of assaulting a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer. Global News Peterborough file

An Oshawa man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lindsay on Thursday night.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10 p.m. a member of the public in the Kent St. W. area notified an officer on patrol about a disturbance in front of a restaurant.

READ MORE: Cocaine, prescription drugs seized during arrest of wanted Lindsay couple: police

Police say they located a man acting “erratically” inside the business. The man allegedly ran and locked himself into a women’s washroom when the officer entered the restaurant.

The officer spoke with the man who then exited the washroom. It’s alleged the man then confronted the officer and kicked him.

The officer eventually arrested the man who was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Thorne, 28, of Oshawa, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police stated Friday morning.

