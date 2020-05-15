Oshawa, Ont., man locks himself in women’s washroom, assaults officer in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lindsay on Thursday night.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10 p.m. a member of the public in the Kent St. W. area notified an officer on patrol about a disturbance in front of a restaurant.

Police say they located a man acting “erratically” inside the business. The man allegedly ran and locked himself into a women’s washroom when the officer entered the restaurant.

The officer spoke with the man who then exited the washroom. It’s alleged the man then confronted the officer and kicked him.

The officer eventually arrested the man who was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Cody Thorne, 28, of Oshawa, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police stated Friday morning.