Regina’s Shake the Lake cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused one of Regina’s biggest outdoor music festivals to be cancelled.

Shake the Lake, scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29, will not be happening, according to an announcement Thursday.

“We held out hope that we would be able to join together this summer to celebrate our love for classic rock music for as long as we could,” the Conexus Arts Centre, who hosts the event, said in a press release.

“However, with the uncertainty of when mass gatherings will be allowed, along with the unknowns surrounding international travel for our artists, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.”

Styx, Burton Cummings, 54-50, the Northern Pikes, Toque, Loverboy and Jack Semple were all scheduled to play at the two-day classic rock music festival.

“First and foremost, we care about you and your health, safety, and comfort; therefore, we are unable to plan, execute, and deliver the Shake the Lake you expect while ensuring everyone’s safety in the current difficult conditions,” the press release continued.

“Thank you to our sponsors for their continued support in bringing the community together the past two years to celebrate such fantastic artists and music. We look forward to working with you again in 2021.”

The event takes place in Wascana Park.

