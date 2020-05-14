Okanagan weather: Rain returning for May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday started with temperatures in the single digits, though the mercury is expected to climb into the low 20s later in the day.

Clouds are also expected to roll back in with a chance of late-day showers and a risk of a thunderstorm into Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Friday, with a chance of spotty showers, mainly along the ridgetop, but some could slip into the valley bottom as the region warms back into the low 20s.

The long weekend will begin on a mild note, with clouds rolling in on Saturday and an afternoon high in the low 20s, though cooler air will kick in as rain arrives on Sunday.

Three to 10 millimetres is possible by late Sunday, as it falls fairly steadily during the day with afternoon temperatures in the teens.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan on Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The system responsible for the precipitation lingers Victoria Day Monday, along with upper-teen daytime highs before 20-degree heat and drier days return next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.