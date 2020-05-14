Man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough after vehicle found with 2 flat tires

Send this page to someone via email

A Cardiff, Ont., man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving and drug-impaired driving following an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 6 p.m., police received a call for service regarding a vehicle driving erratically and with a flat tire in the Douglas Avenue area. Police then received several other calls regarding a vehicle with a flat tire that appeared to have been in a collision.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers located the vehicle with two flat tires heading westbound on Middleton Drive.

Following a traffic stop, police determined the driver had collided with several vehicles and objects while driving. Through the investigation, which included the use of a drug recognition expert, police determined the driver was impaired by a drug.

Thomas Elmer Blake, 32, of Cardiff, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

