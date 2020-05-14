Global TV 2020 summer shows: It’s game on

Send this page to someone via email

It’s game time this summer on Global TV as the first round of new and returning series headlining the summer primetime lineup is packed with competition reality series showcasing everyday people, professional athletes and celebrities.

Global welcomes new series including the comedic game show Game On! and reality series Tough As Nails, along with Season 2 of Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson‘s The Titan Games.

“More than ever, Canadians are connecting with Corus networks, whether through TV, online or streaming apps,” said Troy Reeb, EVP broadcast networks for Corus Entertainment. “Since the advent of social distancing in mid-March, we’ve seen a 28 per cent increase in Global’s total audience versus earlier this year, powered by both Global News and our dynamic primetime lineup of scripted and reality series. And we’re thrilled to add even more muscle to the schedule with these new competition series.”

Take a look at the competition reality series below.

Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, new sports comedy entertainment show Game On! premieres Wednesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

As equal parts comedy and game show, the genre-busting series pits two teams of three — captained by tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel, and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities — against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and field competitions.

Consider this your two m̶i̶n̶u̶t̶e̶ week warning. #GameOn premieres Wednesday, May 27 at 8/7c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/HfvFyexVDV — Game On! (@gameon) May 13, 2020

Later this summer, Global welcomes Tough As Nails, a new 10-episode competition series debuting Wednesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From producer Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), who will also serve as host, and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan, the series celebrates everyday people who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty to keep their country running.

Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honour will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Only one can be crowned #ToughAsNails. Who will it be? New competition series from @PhilKeoghan premieres Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/sqHxgxPGSj — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) April 30, 2020

'The Titan Games' Season 2 returns to Global TV on Monday, May 25.

Kicking off the summer schedule is an all-new season of the hit athletic competition series The Titan Games, premiering in a special two-hour episode Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Hosted by Johnson, the 13-episode series features a new crop of athletes with inspiring stories as they go head to head in challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.

This season, six world-renowned athletes will also compete against the everyday Titans, including two-time Olympic gold medal-winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, 10-time Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas, Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, American Ninja Warrior star Jessie Graff and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

TRAILER: 'The Titan Games' with Dwayne Johnson

New episodes of The Wall also continue into the summer moving to Monday nights beginning June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

From executive producer LeBron James and hosted by Chris Hardwick, The Wall offers a pair of teammates life-altering cash prizes.

The rules are simple: get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the Wall and add the value of the slots to the player’s winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the teams’ total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

This summer viewers can also stream Global’s lineup of hit series, from New Amsterdam to Private Eyes and Survivor, on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

The Global TV App recently added Adult Swim and National Geographic to the platform, giving viewers even more content alongside its suite of specialty networks including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY®, Showcase, Slice and free 24/7 access to local and national news feeds from Global News.

Additional summer programming on Global will be announced at a later date.

—Global News, Global TV, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, HISTORY, Showcase and Slice are properties of Corus Entertainment.