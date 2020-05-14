Menu

Crime

Toronto police to update investigation into teen’s abduction over stepbrother’s alleged drug debt

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 9:58 am
Officials said the teen was located at a property with a barn on Heritage Road in Brampton.
Toronto police will be providing an update into the investigation of a 14-year-old teenager who was kidnapped after his stepbrother allegedly stole $4 million worth of drugs back in March.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will provide the update at 10:30 a.m.

The teen was on his way to school when he was taken by men and put into a dark Jeep. His parent’s reported him missing at 5:30 p.m., as they were unaware he did not make it to class.

Investigators said it was initially reported the 14-year-old could be heard screaming, “Help me, help me” at around 8:30 a.m.

Police issued an Amber Alert just before midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was found the night of March 5 at a rural property with a barn on Heritage Road, near Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway West, in Brampton

At the time, investigators said the stepbrother’s drug theft happened in the summer of 2019. Approximately 100 kilograms of cocaine was taken that was worth around $4 million.

Police said some of those involved in the incident are “high-level cocaine traffickers.”

Uncle of Toronto teen who was subject of Amber Alert says family is relieved
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeAmber AlertAmber Alert OntarioToronto abductionToronto kidnapping
