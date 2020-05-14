Toronto police to update investigation into teen’s abduction over stepbrother’s alleged drug debt

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police will be providing an update into the investigation of a 14-year-old teenager who was kidnapped after his stepbrother allegedly stole $4 million worth of drugs back in March.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will provide the update at 10:30 a.m.

The teen was on his way to school when he was taken by men and put into a dark Jeep. His parent’s reported him missing at 5:30 p.m., as they were unaware he did not make it to class.

Investigators said it was initially reported the 14-year-old could be heard screaming, “Help me, help me” at around 8:30 a.m.

Police issued an Amber Alert just before midnight.

The teen was found the night of March 5 at a rural property with a barn on Heritage Road, near Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway West, in Brampton

At the time, investigators said the stepbrother’s drug theft happened in the summer of 2019. Approximately 100 kilograms of cocaine was taken that was worth around $4 million.

Police said some of those involved in the incident are “high-level cocaine traffickers.”

