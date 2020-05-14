2 charged following reported theft from donation bin in Keene: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing theft and drug charges following a reported theft from a donation bin in Keene, Ont., early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:15 a.m., police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in Keene, just 20 kilometres southeast of Peterborough. The complainant reported that suspects had stolen items from a charity donation bin and left the area in a black pickup truck, according to police.

Police say officers located the suspects’ vehicle on County Road 2. The investigation led to the arrest of two people.

OPP allege illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, were found during a search of the vehicle.

Sherry Foster, 42, of Trent Hills, and Corey Trude, 36, of St. Clair Township, Ont., were both charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine), theft under $5,000 and mischief that destroys or damages property.

Foster was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21, OPP said Thursday.

