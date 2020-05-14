OPP release composite sketch of suspect in Fergus sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Wellington County have released a composite sketch of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a reported sexual assault in Fergus last month.

OPP say a woman reported being assaulted on the Elora-Cataract Trail, east of Gartshore Street and just west of the First Line, on April 24 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspect was then said to have fled the scene on a black bicycle, according to police. He was last spotted heading eastbound on Gartshore Street, OPP say.

Police are describing the man as five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has a round face, thin lips and sparse facial hair on his upper lip, police say. He was reportedly wearing black reading glasses, a black baggy hooded sweater, black pants and a black beanie at the time of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call 1-888 -310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.