Crime

Woman charged with arson in suspicious March house fire in north London

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 13, 2020 12:27 pm
A 51-year-old woman is facing an arson charge in connection with a suspicious fire at a north London home nearly two months ago, London police said Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire at a home at 12 Tallwood Circle, just northeast of the intersection of Richmond Street and Windermere Road, around 9:45 p.m. on March 18.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames, and a female occupant of the home was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police at the time said they believed the fire to be suspicious in nature, and a subsequent investigation led officers to charge a 51-year-old London woman with one count of arson related to a fire or explosion causing property damage.

Police wouldn’t confirm whether the individual charged and the woman taken to hospital were the same person. Few other details have been released.

The accused was later released from custody with an Aug. 5 court date, police said.

