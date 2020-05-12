Fuel leaks into Little Paddle River after bridge collapses near Mayerthorpe

Send this page to someone via email

Hazardous materials leaked into the Little Paddle River near Mayerthorpe, Alta., on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed.

The bridge on Range Road 81, north of Township 574 just east of Mayerthorpe collapsed, according to an alert issued just after 1:30 p.m.

A piece of agricultural machinery ended up in the Little Paddle River and leaked fuel into the water.

Hazardous materials leaked into the Little Paddle River near Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a bridge collapsed. Courtesy, Owen Mattson

Range Road 81 was closed on Tuesday afternoon from north of Township Road 574 to Township Road 580. The alert stated the road would be closed until further notice.

Lac Ste. Anne County fire services were at the scene Tuesday afternoon and Alberta Environment has been notified of the spill.

Heavily equipment is being brought in to remove the machinery from the river. The emergency alert said power may be affected while crews work to take the equipment out of the water.

Story continues below advertisement

People who live downstream from the bridge at Range Road 80 must not to use the river water for livestock or other use until clean-up has been completed.

Further updates will be provided through the county website.

The area where the bridge collapsed is located about 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.