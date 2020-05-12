Menu

Body of missing 22-year-old swimmer recovered in Chilliwack river

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 4:08 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 4:49 pm
The body of a missing person who was last seen swimming in the Vedder River has been recovered. Shane MacKichan

The body of a 22-year-old man who was last seen swimming in the Vedder River has been recovered, police say.

The search for the young man, who was believed to have drowned at Teskey Rock, has ended, RCMP said.

READ MORE: 2 children from Abbotsford dead after side-by-side submerged at lake in Chilliwack

The man was from India and was swimming with friends, police said.

“When he entered the river and became visibly distressed, his friends attempted to pull him out of the water without success,” Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.

Search and Rescue Chilliwack Chilliwack drowning
