Body of missing 22-year-old swimmer recovered in Chilliwack river

The body of a 22-year-old man who was last seen swimming in the Vedder River has been recovered, police say.

The search for the young man, who was believed to have drowned at Teskey Rock, has ended, RCMP said.

The man was from India and was swimming with friends, police said.

“When he entered the river and became visibly distressed, his friends attempted to pull him out of the water without success,” Cpl. Mike Rail said in a statement.

