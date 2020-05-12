Drugs, weapons seized in God’s Lake Narrows raid: RCMP

RCMP say they have broken up a drug-dealing operation in an isolated community in northeastern Manitoba.
Investigators say a home was searched last week in God’s Lake Narrows, a community accessible only by plane or winter road.
Officers say they found a stash of methamphetamine, weapons, money and drug paraphernalia.
Four men and two women are facing several drug-trafficking and weapons-related charges.
God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.
