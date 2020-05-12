Drugs, weapons seized in God’s Lake Narrows raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say they have broken up a drug-dealing operation in an isolated community in northeastern Manitoba.

Investigators say a home was searched last week in God’s Lake Narrows, a community accessible only by plane or winter road.

On May 9, God’s Lake Narrows #rcmpmb executed a search warrant in the community & recovered methamphetamine, weapons and cash. 6 adults (4m & 2f) were arrested & are facing drug & weapon related charges. Have info? Call 204-335-2464. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Q7g34R2vJv — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they found a stash of methamphetamine, weapons, money and drug paraphernalia.

Four men and two women are facing several drug-trafficking and weapons-related charges.

God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

1:17 Multi-million dollar drug bust goes down in Winnipeg; police say prices on the rise Multi-million dollar drug bust goes down in Winnipeg; police say prices on the rise