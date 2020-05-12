Menu

Crime

Drugs, weapons seized in God’s Lake Narrows raid: RCMP

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 2:57 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 3:00 pm
RCMP say they found drugs and weapons during a raid at a home in God's Lake Narrows Saturday.
RCMP/Handout

RCMP say they have broken up a drug-dealing operation in an isolated community in northeastern Manitoba.

Investigators say a home was searched last week in God’s Lake Narrows, a community accessible only by plane or winter road.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they found a stash of methamphetamine, weapons, money and drug paraphernalia.

Four men and two women are facing several drug-trafficking and weapons-related charges.

God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPMethWeaponsDrug raidGod's Lake Narrows Drug Bust
