Chatham man charged with fraud over claim wife had coronavirus following collision

A Chatham man has been charged after officers say he tried to interfere with an investigation by falsely claiming his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 55-year-old man was arrested Monday and has been charged with obstructing police, mischief, and fraud under $5,000.

Chatham-Kent police last month responded to a crash on John Street in Chatham. They say that a 55-year-old woman struck a parked car with her vehicle. The woman was issued a three-day licence suspension following a roadside test.

Police say that while dealing with the woman, her husband told an officer she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Police say they believe “this statement was made in an attempt to alter the investigation.”

After the claim, the two responding officers were relieved of their duties and advised to self-isolate. The police cruiser and two portable radios were temporarily taken out of service.

Through the investigation, police learned that the woman had not tested positive for COVID-19, and the officers were able to return to work seven days later.

The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.