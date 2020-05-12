9 cars impounded overnight in York Region for stunt driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

Nine drivers had their vehicles impounded overnight in York Region for stunt driving, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, York Regional Police said the drivers were all caught going in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police said there “continues to be a problem of high-speed driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In one of the incidents, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police said an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 50, north of Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan, stopped a vehicle going 160 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

In that incident, a 22-year-old from Oakville was charged with stunt driving, speeding, had the vehicle impounded and licence suspended for seven days.

Meanwhile, York police also released a video of an incident from May 4, in which police said a 16-year-old G1 driver — operating their mom’s car unaccompanied — was stopped for travelling 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The teen was charged with stunt driving, speeding, and had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police said they are observing high speeds on relatively empty roads during the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 1 to May 11, York officers laid 306 stunt driving charges versus 149 during the same period in 2019.

Earlier this week, Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped a driver for travelling 308 km/h on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that was the fastest speed he has ever heard of someone driving.