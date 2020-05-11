Port of Vancouver planning legal action against homeless camp near CRAB Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Port of Vancouver says it is now planning to take legal action against a homeless camp that popped up this weekend in a parking lot owned by the port next to CRAB Park.

A spokesperson has not said if that will come in the form of an injunction against the campers.

Homeless advocate Chrissy Brett says there are about 20 tents at the site, along with more than three dozen people.

“The fire department just came down to check in with us and take a look around and see who it is who they need to talk to if an emergency broke out, or if leaders were there to talk to if an emergency happened,” Brett said.

On Sunday, Brett told Global News this encampment was a response to the province clearing out the long-running homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park.

The Joint Information Centre of the B.C. Government confirmed Monday that 261 people were transitioned out of the Oppenheimer area to indoor spaces. B.C. Housing offered accommodations to everyone in Oppenheimer and there was a space available for everyone in the encampment.

The government said anyone currently residing in CRAB Park is encouraged to go to Orange Hall, located on Gore Avenue.

The parking lot at CRAB Park is located on Port of Vancouver land and falls under the jurisdiction of the port authority.

The campers have been told they are trespassing and Vancouver police say they are monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the city and the port.

Police say their main concern is the safety of everyone staying in the area and the surrounding neighbourhood.

“We will investigate any criminal offence should something occur and would also initiate investigations on any threats which may be linked to the people in the park,” police said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Oppenheimer Park on Monday, May 11:

Oppenheimer Park on Monday, May 11, 2020, after campers have been cleared out. Sergio Magro / Global News

