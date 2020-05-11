Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog invokes mandate after officer-involved shooting in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2020 7:40 am
Updated May 11, 2020 7:41 am
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Ottawa, where police allegedly used anti-riot .
A woman is in hospital following a police involved shooting Sunday night in Mississauga, Ont., just west of Toronto.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident, which it says occurred just after 10:30 p.m. when Peel region police officers answered a domestic call at a residence on Ledbury Crescent.

The SIU says the officers encountered a man and woman on the front porch of the home, there was an “interaction” and two officers discharged conducted energy weapons before one of the officers discharged her firearm.

The SIU says a 34-year-old woman was struck and was taken to hospital, where Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said she was in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone with information or possible video evidence to contact the agency.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
