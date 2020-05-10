Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Scores of cars congregate in Toronto before allegedly racing on highways: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2020 9:09 am
Police say the cars gathered in west Toronto late Saturday.
Police say the cars gathered in west Toronto late Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after dozens of vehicles congregated in a parking lot before allegedly racing along nearby streets and highways.

Const. Alex Li says there were between 150 and 200 vehicles in the west Toronto parking lot before officers arrived on Saturday at about 11 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They were reportedly doing donuts and other stunts in what Li describes as being like a scene out of “Fast & Furious”.

READ MORE: 3 charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, police say

Li says that when officers got to the scene, the vehicles sped off and allegedly raced on different highways.

He says police are out patrolling for the suspects, including Ontario Provincial Police, who have jurisdiction over the highways.

Police forces across Ontario have reported a spike in stunt driving incidents as roads have emptied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
3 people charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway
3 people charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceStunt drivingToronto Stunt Driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.