Global BC wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Radio Television Digital News Association has honoured Global BC with two Edward R. Murrow Awards in the international region category.

The station won for overall excellence among large-market television outside of the United States.

Reporter Grace Ke also claimed the top spot for hard news for her coverage of a fatal float plane crash in Alaska.

1:58 B.C. woman among those killed in crash of floatplanes in Alaska B.C. woman among those killed in crash of floatplanes in Alaska

Global BC now proceeds to the national round to be judged and announced this fall.

The wins come a month after Global BC and 980 CKNW won six regional awards from the association.

Global BC was recognized for its continuing coverage of the Northern B.C. murders.

6:30 Looking back on the northern B.C. murders Looking back on the northern B.C. murders

Its coverage of the federal election won in the category of live special events while sports reporter Squire Barnes won for his short feature on a Burnaby woman who was thrust into the U.S. civil rights battle as a young girl.

Story continues below advertisement

2:52 American civil rights pioneer living in Burnaby American civil rights pioneer living in Burnaby

Online producer Jon Azpiri won in the category of online sports feature for his look at the making of the EA FIFA soccer video game.

4:24 A brief history of EA Sports FIFA video game A brief history of EA Sports FIFA video game

980 CKNW won the breaking news category in radio for its work to cover the Metro Vancouver transit labour dispute.

And When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, hosted by Larry Gifford, was named best podcast.