Canada

Ontario invests $1.5M to support Muskoka’s vulnerable population with housing, supports

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 3:33 pm
The Ontario government says it's investing $1.5 million in Muskoka to provide those who are homeless and those who are at risk of homelessness with housing and supports. Global News

The Ontario government says it’s investing $1.5 million in Muskoka to provide those who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with housing and supports.

The province’s investment will go toward a supportive housing project in Bracebridge, Ont., that will feature space for support service agencies that offer programs for homeless people, “disadvantaged youth” and youth who are at risk of homelessness.

“Housing and services to support the most vulnerable members in our communities is a top priority for council,” John Klinck, Muskoka’s chair, said in a statement.

“These new units and supports will have a tremendous impact on the lives of youth experiencing or facing potential homelessness in Muskoka.”

The funding is through Ontario’s Home for Good program.

