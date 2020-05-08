Menu

Canada

Police find 9-year-old girl missing for hours in Lanaudière woods

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 8:11 am
Sûreté du Québec officers recover a girl who had been missing for over eight hours in the Quebec hamlet of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci overnight between May 7 and 8, 2020.
Sûreté du Québec officers recover a girl who had been missing for over eight hours in the Quebec hamlet of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci overnight between May 7 and 8, 2020. TVA

A nine-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, Que., was found safe and sound early Friday morning.

The town, located in the Lanaudière region about 115 kilometres north of Montreal, was the site of a massive Sûreté du Québec-led search and rescue operation that lasted well into the overnight hours. Several police officers worked alongside a dog handler, ATV patrols and a helicopter in the effort.

READ MORE: Quebec duo charged in connection with cellphone tower fires

According to police, the girl had been in the area with relatives who were working on a second home when, at around 4:30 p.m., she disappeared into a wooded area near Belvedere Road to play.

In the end, she was found at around 1 a.m. near a trail by a local resident.

She was taken to hospital for mild hypothermia treatment: by the time she was found, the wind chill had fallen to -8.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service

