Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Vancouver film company fined nearly $300K in Deadpool 2 stunt death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:07 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 11:09 pm
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 14, 2017. The studio behind the film has settled with the family of S.J. "Joi" Harris.
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 14, 2017. The studio behind the film has settled with the family of S.J. "Joi" Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WorkSafeBC has levelled nearly $300,000 in fines against a Vancouver film production company for the death of a stuntperson during the filming of Deadpool 2.

Joi ‘SJ’ Harris, a professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, N.Y., was killed when she lost control of a motorcycle during a stunt shoot near Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza on Aug. 14, 2017.

READ MORE: Multiple safety failures contributed to Deadpool 2 stuntwoman’s death: report

A preliminary WorkSafeBC report in October determined that the accident was the result of multiple safety failures on the set, and said at the time that TCF Vancouver Productions could be liable for administrative penalties.

On March 10, the agency imposed a penalty of $289,562.63 on the company.

Experienced motorcyclist was victim on Deadpool 2 set
Experienced motorcyclist was victim on Deadpool 2 set

According to the report, TCF was responsible for multipe “high-risk” violations of safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those violations, WorkSafeBC found that TCF had failed to do a risk assessment before the stunt addressing safety controls, the speed of the bike and equipment limitations, or to complete the company’s own inspection safety checklist.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ dedicated to stuntwoman who died on set in Vancouver

It also found Harris had not been provided a new worker orientation, or equipped with a helmet.

WorkSafeBC found the infractions violated three provisions of the Worker’s Compensation Act and two provisions of B.C.’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

Filming starts again on Deadpool 2 after death of stunt woman
Filming starts again on Deadpool 2 after death of stunt woman

Harris was working her first-ever job as a stunt person when the crash occurred.

Another Deadpool 2 stunt person told ET Canada that Harris was brought in days before the shoot when the original stunt person was unavailable.

READ MORE: Family of ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman killed in Vancouver reaches settlement with studio

According to the WorkSafeBC report, Harris was riding a Ducati Hyperstrada 939 down a stairwell when she hit a curb and was thrown through a glass window.

Reports from the set indicated Harris had successfully completed the stunt four times during practice runs, but had lost control on the fifth attempt.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris’ family reached an out of court settlement with 20th Century Fox for an unspecified sum last April.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WorkSafeBCDeadpoolDeadpool 2WorksafeJoi Harrisdeadpool stunt deathjoi harris deathstunt deathvancouver film deathvancouver stunt death
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.