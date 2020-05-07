Mill Creek flooding causes golf course closure and commercial business damage in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rainfall and debris blockages along Okanagan’s Mill Creek have led to significant flooding in the Greater Kelowna area, according to the city.

The Shadow Ridge Golf Club on Bulman Road has closed due to the flooding.

The club has sustained water damage to its course, including a massive new water hazard — a pond created by the excess water from the neighbouring creek.

The golf club did issue a statement on the closure, saying, “The team is busy cleaning up so we can re-open, which will hopefully be open in the next day or so. Bulman Rd. is closed at the moment, though the water is nothing near the way it was in 2017. “

One Okanagan commercial business is feeling waterlogged, as well.

“Probably looking at $20,000 to $30,000 of product that has to be replaced,” said Chac Denero, a Pacific West System branch manager.

Pacific West Systems, on Adams Road, is no stranger to flooding, as two years ago they had flooding damages that cost the company roughly a million dollars.

On Thursday, it had some flooding in its yard but not like the levels from a few years ago.

“We’re dealing with a breakdown of water that’s coming back through [a storm drain],” said Denero.

Denero says the flooding is coming from an underground drain that typically empties into Mill Creek.

“It’s the storm line that comes from the street into the creek, and the creek has risen above that storm line so it won’t drain.”

In a release, the city said staff have cleared most of the debris that has caused the flooding, and that the water level is steadily lowering.

However, the city wants to remind Okanagan residents to not take it upon themselves to clear debris and to call the Kelowna Fire Department instead.

