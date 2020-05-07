Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Huntsville OPP investigate 2-vehicle Highway 11 crash, 1 airlifted to Toronto hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 5:39 pm
Huntsville OPP say they're investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 11 Thursday morning.
Huntsville OPP say they're investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 11 Thursday morning. Police handout

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 11 Thursday morning.

According to officers, the collision involved a tractor trailer and a car that were both travelling south.

Police say they responded to the scene at Highway 11 and Lindgren Road.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after Huntsville crash sends 6-year-old son to hospital

The driver and passenger of the car were injured as a result of the crash, police say.

A 65-year-old Huntsville man was sent to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 70-year-old woman was flown out to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

Car crashes into pole on Parkhill Road in Peterborough
Car crashes into pole on Parkhill Road in Peterborough
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HuntsvilleHuntsville OPPhighway 11 crashHuntsville crashHuntsville crash victim airliftedHuntsville serious crashMuskoka crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.