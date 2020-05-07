Huntsville OPP investigate 2-vehicle Highway 11 crash, 1 airlifted to Toronto hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 11 Thursday morning.

According to officers, the collision involved a tractor trailer and a car that were both travelling south.

Police say they responded to the scene at Highway 11 and Lindgren Road.

The driver and passenger of the car were injured as a result of the crash, police say.

A 65-year-old Huntsville man was sent to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 70-year-old woman was flown out to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

