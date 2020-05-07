Edmonton Oil Kings coach Brad Lauer named WHL coach of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oil Kings coach Brad Lauer has been named the Western Hockey League coach of the year for the 2019-20 season.

Lauer led the Oil Kings to a WHL Central Division-best record of 42-12-6-4 (94 points) before the season was ended early by the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The 53-year-old native of Humboldt, Sask., has an 84-30-18 across and a pair of top Central Division finishes in two seasons with Edmonton.

The WHL coach of the year is awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, named for the legendary Brandon Wheat Kings head coach.

