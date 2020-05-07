Menu

Edmonton Oil Kings coach Brad Lauer named WHL coach of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2020 1:24 pm
Edmonton Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer is up for the WHL Coach of the Year award.
Global News

Edmonton Oil Kings coach Brad Lauer has been named the Western Hockey League coach of the year for the 2019-20 season.

Lauer led the Oil Kings to a WHL Central Division-best record of 42-12-6-4 (94 points) before the season was ended early by the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Oil Kings season comes to abrupt finish due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Oil Kings season comes to abrupt finish due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 53-year-old native of Humboldt, Sask., has an 84-30-18 across and a pair of top Central Division finishes in two seasons with Edmonton.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oil Kings Brad Lauer finalist for WHL Coach of the Year

The WHL coach of the year is awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, named for the legendary Brandon Wheat Kings head coach.

