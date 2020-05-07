Two Vancouver Whitecaps players fined, told to self-quarantine for breaking social-distancing rules

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps have fined forward Yordy Reyna and told him to self-quarantine for 14 days after a Global News camera caught him in a pickup soccer game, breaking COVID-19 social-distancing directives.

The team subsequently said centreback Jasser Khmiri also took part in the game and was facing the same consequences.

Reyna was exercising at Andy Livingstone Park, near the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, when he was invited to join a pickup game. The 26-year-old Peruvian international played for about five minutes, the MLS club said.

A Global News crew who happened to be in the area working on a report on residents not following physical-distancing guidelines, filmed part of the game.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and apologize to the community, my teammates and coaches,” Reyna said in a statement.

The club said it has informed the league, which is reviewing the incident.

The Whitecaps said they take their role as leaders in the community very seriously.

“We have to show everybody that we respect the rules and if you do something wrong you have to accept the fines,” sporting director Axel Schuster said.

As of Wednesday, the league opened the door to individual players working out outdoors at team training fields, but only under strict guidelines.

Like the other Canadian clubs, the Whitecaps are consulting with local authorities and the league on protocols for such workouts.

— With files from The Canadian Press