Health

45th resident of Kitchener long-term care home suffers COVID-19-related death

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:43 am
Updated May 7, 2020 11:44 am
Keeping tabs on your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Keeping tabs on your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

A 45th resident of Forest Heights Long-Term Care in Kitchener has suffered a COVID-19-related death, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The nursing home which has been under outbreak for over a month also has seen 165 residents and 59 staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Why is Waterloo’s COVID-19 recovery rate lagging behind province?

There was also a fourth death involving a resident of Victoria Place Retirement Residence bringing the total number of deaths at long-term care and retirement homes in the region to 79.

The agency also said that two other people have suffered COVID-19-related deaths bringing the death toll in Waterloo Region to 98.

Sixteen more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region bringing the total number of cases in the area to 887, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Toronto to start closing roads to cars for pedestrians and cyclists during COVID-19 pandemic
Toronto to start closing roads to cars for pedestrians and cyclists during COVID-19 pandemic

Of those, 525 people have come from long-term care homes while 193 were through community transmission and 131 were through close contact. The remaining cases were travel related.

Twenty-three more cases have been resolved, which is a high-water mark for the region. That brings the total number of resolved cases in the area to 418.

READ MORE: Waterloo Region reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, total rises to 94

Outbreaks have ended at two retirement residences Stirling Heights in Cambridge and Chartwell Elmira.

Outbreaks have now ended at 14 homes while 12 remain at others.

