Traffic

Section of Hwy. 28 closed following collision between tractor trailer and passenger vehicle: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 10:27 am
Updated May 7, 2020 11:14 am
One of the vehicles involved in the collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision on Hwy. 28 near Woodview. Special to Global News Peterborough

A section of Hwy. 28 near Woodview is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday morning, OPP reports.

According to Peterborough County OPP, detours are in place following a “serious” collision at Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash on Hwy. 28: OPP

Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle are involved in the collision.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

Police have closed the highway between Northey’s Bay Road and County Road 36.

Firefighters and OPP on the crash scene at Hwy. 28 and Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview.
Firefighters and OPP on the crash scene at Hwy. 28 and Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough
A section of Hwy. 28 is closed following a collision near Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview.
A section of Hwy. 28 is closed following a collision near Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

 

“The highway will be closed for several hours,” Ayotte said.

More to come.

