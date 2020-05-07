Section of Hwy. 28 closed following collision between tractor trailer and passenger vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Hwy. 28 near Woodview is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday morning, OPP reports.

According to Peterborough County OPP, detours are in place following a “serious” collision at Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle are involved in the collision.

A serious collision has occurred on #Hwy28 at Northey's Bay Road. #PtboOPP officers and emergency services are on scene. Please follow the detours in place. Updates to follow. @NorthKawartha @PtboCounty ^ja — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 7, 2020

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

Police have closed the highway between Northey’s Bay Road and County Road 36.

Firefighters and OPP on the crash scene at Hwy. 28 and Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

A section of Hwy. 28 is closed following a collision near Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview. Dan Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

“The highway will be closed for several hours,” Ayotte said.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash on Highway 28 south of Northey’s Bay Road. The highway is closed between Northey’s Bay Road and Highway 36 in Burleigh Falls. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Nfce1Rzd7s — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 7, 2020

More to come.