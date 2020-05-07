Section of Hwy. 28 closed following collision between tractor trailer and passenger vehicle: OPP

A section of Hwy. 28 near Woodview is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday morning, OPP reports.
According to Peterborough County OPP, detours are in place following a “serious” collision at Northey’s Bay Road near Woodview in North Kawartha Township.
Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle are involved in the collision.
No word yet on the extent of injuries.
Police have closed the highway between Northey’s Bay Road and County Road 36.
“The highway will be closed for several hours,” Ayotte said.
More to come.
