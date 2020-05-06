Menu

Canada

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks southern Quebec, no reports of damage

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 2:06 pm
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Montérégie Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020.
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Montérégie Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020. Earthquakes Canada

Southern Quebec was rocked by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake at 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located nine kilometers south-east of Bedford, in the Montérégie region, close to the U.S. border and 73 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

Earthquakes Canada reports, the quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, was strongly felt in southern Quebec.

The earthquake provoked a series of comments on social networks including in Frelighsburg, located just 16 kilometres from Bedford.

“Did we just have an earthquake?” asked one user on a public Facebook group page. “Two big booms were felt on Verger Modèle Road.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought something had hit my house,” replied another.

READ MORE: As coronavirus lockdowns quiet the Earth, earthquake scientists get new view

Earthquakes Canada confirmed on its website “there were no reports of damage and none would be expected.”

