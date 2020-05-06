Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks southern Quebec, no reports of damage

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Quebec was rocked by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake at 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located nine kilometers south-east of Bedford, in the Montérégie region, close to the U.S. border and 73 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Earthquakes Canada reports, the quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, was strongly felt in southern Quebec.

The earthquake provoked a series of comments on social networks including in Frelighsburg, located just 16 kilometres from Bedford.

“Did we just have an earthquake?” asked one user on a public Facebook group page. “Two big booms were felt on Verger Modèle Road.”

“I thought something had hit my house,” replied another.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed on its website “there were no reports of damage and none would be expected.”