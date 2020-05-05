3 people dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Strathcona County

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead in what police believe is a double murder-suicide in Strathcona County.

At around 6:14 a.m. Monday, RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man with a firearm at a home in the area of Township Road 520 and Range Road 222. Police asked people to avoid the area and some nearby properties were evacuated.

READ MORE: RCMP investigation underway at home in Strathcona County

On Tuesday, RCMP said when officers entered the home, three people and one dog were found dead.

The RCMP said its Major Crimes Unit is “actively investigating what is believed to be the homicides of a 55-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.”

Police said a 53-year-old man died as the result of a self-inflicted injury.

1:21 Heavy RCMP presence in Strathcona County, southeast of Sherwood Park Heavy RCMP presence in Strathcona County, southeast of Sherwood Park

RCMP said all three people were members of the same family.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has learned Greg Gartner and Lois Paterson-Gartner lived in the home.

Lois Paterson-Gartner Credit: Facebook, Lois Paterson-Gartner Greg Gartner. Credit: moodystax.com

Greg was a founding member at Moodys Tax, according to the company website, which has posted a memorial to him.

A neighbour told Global News the couple had two children living with them.

“Because the RCMP does not anticipate that this incident will result in criminal charges, we are limited in the information that we can provide to the public” Supt. Dave Kalist, detachment commander of Strathcona County RCMP, said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an extremely horrific situation and we ask that respect, support and privacy be directed to this family.”

The RCMP remained at the scene overnight and continue to investigate.

The area is located about 25 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The RCMP are scheduled to speak to the media about the investigation at 3:15 p.m. Global News will live stream the media availability in this story post.

RCMP investigate at a property in the area of Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 in Strathcona County, Alta. Monday, May 4, 2020. Global News RCMP investigate at a property in the area of Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 in Strathcona County, Alta. Monday, May 4, 2020. Global News RCMP investigate at a property in the area of Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 in Strathcona County, Alta. Monday, May 4, 2020. Global News RCMP investigate at a property in the area of Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 in Strathcona County, Alta. Monday, May 4, 2020. Global News