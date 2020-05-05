Menu

Salmon Arm Walmart employee contracts coronavirus

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 12:20 pm
Walmart Canada has confirmed a staff member at its Salmon Arm location has contracted COVID-19. .
Walmart Canada has confirmed a staff member at its Salmon Arm location has contracted COVID-19. . Megan Turcato/ Global News

Walmart Canada has confirmed that an employee at its Salmon Arm store has contracted the coronavirus.

The company said the staff member, who tested positive for the virus, was last working in the store on Friday, April 24.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Shoppers Drug Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” corporate affairs manager Felicia Fefer said in a statement.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates.”

The business said it is completing “regular enhanced cleaning of the store” and has “social distancing measures in place.”

