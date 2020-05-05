Hamilton police looking for suspect after $5K in goods allegedly stolen from commercial compounds

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of stealing over $5,000 worth of goods from secured commercial compounds in Hamilton, Ont., is wanted by police.

Detectives say the suspect gained entry to a number of secured facilities in early February and allegedly took property with the aid of a stolen vehicle.

READ MORE: 3 charged after car rams Hamilton police cruiser

That vehicle has since been recovered, according to investigators.

Police are now searching for Matthew Campbell-Lewis, 31, in connection with their investigation.

Police are looking for Matthew Campbell-Lewis, 31, in connection with several reported commercial thefts in early February in Hamilton, Ont. Hamilton Police Service

Campbell-Lewis is about six feet tall and has several tattoos, including the word “Irish” and a four-leaf clover on the right side of his neck, along with the word “Cancer” and the number “69” on the left side of his neck, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-8934 or 905-546-2991, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

3:31 Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide