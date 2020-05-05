Hamilton police looking for suspect after $5K in goods allegedly stolen from commercial compounds

A man accused of stealing over $5,000 worth of goods from secured commercial compounds in Hamilton, Ont., is wanted by police.
Detectives say the suspect gained entry to a number of secured facilities in early February and allegedly took property with the aid of a stolen vehicle.
That vehicle has since been recovered, according to investigators.
Police are now searching for Matthew Campbell-Lewis, 31, in connection with their investigation.
Campbell-Lewis is about six feet tall and has several tattoos, including the word “Irish” and a four-leaf clover on the right side of his neck, along with the word “Cancer” and the number “69” on the left side of his neck, according to police.
Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-8934 or 905-546-2991, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
