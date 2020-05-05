Lindsay man charged after alleged knifepoint robbery at home

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing charges after a reported knifepoint robbery at a residence on Monday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a resident on Glenelg Street West reported to police that he had been robbed after a man known to him visited his residence around 9:30 a.m. to smoke cannabis.

Police say the suspect stole the resident’s wallet from a table and began to leave the home.

When the resident confronted the suspect, police say he produced a knife and pointed it at the resident.

The suspect left, and police later found him that same morning.

Ashton Woods, 18, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay, police said Tuesday.