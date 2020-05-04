Menu

Winnipeg police search for missing man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 5:49 pm
Brian Brown, 54. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Brian Brown, 54, was last seen in the St. James area April 24.

Brown is 5’9″ tall, with a medium build, salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Police say they’re worried about Brown’s well being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

