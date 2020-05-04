Winnipeg police search for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Brian Brown, 54, was last seen in the St. James area April 24.

Brown is 5’9″ tall, with a medium build, salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Missing: Brian Brown (54). Last seen on April 24 in the St. James area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Missing Persons at 204-986-6250. pic.twitter.com/0NY80XmpVO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 4, 2020

Police say they’re worried about Brown’s well being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

