Reward offered after black bear killed, dumped, burned in B.C. Interior

Warning: Some readers may find the details of this story and the below image disturbing

An animal rights organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for shooting and dumping a black bear in the B.C. Interior.

The decomposing remains of an adult, female black bear were discovered in the skimikin gravel pit near Tappen, B.C. in the South Shuswap region on April 17.

Michael Richardson with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said while it is black bear hunting season, the edible portions of the meat must be retrieved.

Richardson said it’s believed the black bear was shot and killed at a secondary location before being dumped where it was discovered.

“This area is a common dumping ground that we’ve received lots of calls over the years of dumping carcasses of different kinds of animals, whether they be legal or illegal,” he said.

He added that it’s possible the black bear was destroyed for protection of property or livestock, but the person responsible is required to alert the proper authorities.

“This was not reported by anybody that would have dumped the bear,” Richardson said.

Days after the discarded black bear carcass was located, the conservation service was alerted that someone had lit the carcass on fire.

“I’m not sure why anybody would want to do that,” he said.

Richardson says two offences under the Wildlife Act could have been committed, including failing to report a kill of a big game animal for protection of property or safety, and failing to take out all edible portions of wildlife.

Richardson said burning an animal carcass days after it was killed is not considered an offence under the Wildlife Act.

The Fur-Bearers said the $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction offers an incentive for witnesses to come forward.

“It is disturbing that someone is out there treating wildlife in this way,” the organization said in a news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877-952-7277